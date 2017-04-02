Matt Adams goes from ‘Big City’ to ‘Fit City’ in off-season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matt Adams earned the nickname "Big City" for his imposing size and ability to regularly hit long home runs. He may have to change his nickname to "Fit City" after dropping 30 pounds in the off-season!

Adams credits Pilates, weight training, and a little extra motivation for his success story.

"I knew that as long as I was doing everything I was supposed to be doing in the Pilates studio and the weight room then I wouldn't lose the strength," Adams said. "The big thing for me is that I'm able to activate my core, my lower half better. That is what Pilates has helped me with. I am able to understand how my body is supposed to be moving. It was an all around great program for me."

Adams turned to Kim Walls, founder of Pilates4Pros, for help.

Adams had a successful Spring Training, leading the team in home runs and batting .340 by the end of preseason.

Wallis said Adams' teammates were so interested in her program after seeing his physical transformation that she brought a Pilates machine down to Jupiter, Florida for the team to use.