Mother of missing college student hopes someone can unlock daughter’s disappearance

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) - The mother of a missing St. Louis University student is hoping someone can unlock the mystery behind the disappearance. Gift Mumbi Kamau was last seen entering the Illinois side of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge Thursday afternoon.

“She’s a wonderful girl,” said Christine Mairu, Gift’s mother.

Kamau is 20-years-old and is in her third year at St. Louis University. Mairu says school was possibly stressing out her daughter. Surveillance cameras show Kamau entering the bridge on the Illinois side. It’s not known what happened next. There are no surveillance cameras on the other side of the bridge. Her gold colored Toyota Corolla was left behind.

“She was someone who was looked at as a very good girl,” said Mairu. “Even in our Kenyan community she was envied by a lot of people because she was very nice.”

The family is asking anyone with information to call police or family contacts at 314-629-6298, 314-537-5482 or 314-249-9805.