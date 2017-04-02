× Mother presses Missouri lawmakers for dock standards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A central Missouri mother of two children killed in 2012 when they were electrocuted while swimming near Lake of the Ozarks docks wants state lawmakers to enact laws that could prevent similar tragedies.

Angela Anderson of Ashland tells KOLR-TV that legislators must improve safety standards at boat docks and marinas.

Her push followed the deaths of 13-year-old Alexandra Anderson and her 8-year-old brother, Brayden. Both were electrocuted by power running to a dock they were swimming near on the lake.

KOLR reports that since 2015 four people have died at the lake from electric shock drowning.

Democratic state Rep. Jake Hummel of St. Louis is sponsoring a bill that would require new docks and those changing ownership to meet new standards and have safety inspections.