Names of slain East St. Louis men outside beauty shop now confirmed

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Not long after 6 p.m. on Saturday morning, two men were found shot to death at an East St. Louis beauty shop.

21-year-old Andre Chatman and 39-year-old Wilbur Hall were the victims of this deadly shooting, as confirmed by the St. Clair County Coroner.

After police received a phone call at 6:11 p.m. regarding a double shooting, they arrived on the scene of the crime and found the two men shot to death, one inside the beauty salon and the other outside on the parking lot. The salon was open when the shots were fired.

According to East St. Louis Police chief, Michael Hubbard, police are currently investigating the case as a double homicide.

Family members of Hall say he was a father of five. Details regarding Chatman are still developing.

Fox 2 will keep you updated on information surrounding this investigation.