New Life Evangelistic Center shuts down, as homeless are moved to Biddle House

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A downtown homeless shelter is forced to close its doors Sunday.

The New Life Evangelistic Center had a 5pm deadline to be out of the building at 14th and Locust.

The city had accused the center of code violations and had ordered it shut down two years ago.

The shelter went to court to try to get a stay to remain open while the case is being heard but a judge turned down the request.

The city says it's making accommodations to move the homeless to another shelter for those who were staying at the New Life Evangelistic Center.

One of those accommodations Is the Biddle House.

Biddle is serving as the processing center and is expecting to take in around 1,150 people.

The shelter is owned by the city, but operated by the St. Patrick Center and Peter and Paul Community Services.

It'll provide meals, showers and overnight stay as well as resources in an effort to move the homeless into permanent housing.

Gene Schmitt, Director of the St. Patrick Center said, “We're ready as we can be. We've shuffled some schedules around we're asking for volunteers from other agencies in the continuum care to help us out. So I think it's going to be a smooth operation."

The city has opened an additional temporary over-flow center for up to 100 men to sleep.

It’s in a warehouse used by the Forestry Division just up the street from the Biddle House.