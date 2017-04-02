Patients at Cardinal Glennon to deliver ‘game ball’ to Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Opening Day means not only Cardinals baseball, but also a relay across St. Louis.The Homers for Health Game Ball Relay (GBR 17) puts child patients in the spotlight, giving the kids and their families a chance to participate in Opening Day festivities by participating in a relay with the official home opener ball.

The relay begins at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital at 3 p.m. and heads to Ballpark Village. Cardinals pitching legend Bruce Sutter will then take the ball from Ballpark Village into the Busch Stadium, where he’ll meet with two more patients and they’ll deliver the ball to the pitcher’s mound.