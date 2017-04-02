Police say Berwyn couple victims of double homicide

BERWYN, Ill. (AP) _ Police say a husband and wife found dead in their suburban Chicago home were both shot in the head, and their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

Seventy-year-old Tommie Moore and 67-year-old Ira Moore were found dead in their Berwyn home Friday morning. Police said investigators initially thought they may have died in a homicide-suicide.

But the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Saturday that autopsies determined both were homicides.

In a statement, police say Ira Moore was a Vietnam Veteran. He and his wife, Tommie Moore, had been married more than 20 years.

Police found the couple on the kitchen floor after a report of “two people down” inside the home.

The medical examiner says Tommie Moore was stabbed multiple times in addition to being shot.