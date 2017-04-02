Sandy man arrested on child porn charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ A man from Sandy, Oregon, has been arrested on child pornography and enticement charges.

KOIN-TV reports that Larry Lewis Hudson was arrested Friday on charges that included child pornography, attempted online enticement of a minor and transmitting obscene material to a minor.

Hudson will face a federal judge on Monday, April 3.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force says Hudson contacted minors in Louisiana and Illinois and undercover officers posing as minors in Texas and Arizona.

Investigators said he used the name Brian Johnson and screen name “hottgu,” and email addresses starting with “bigtlarry” and “hotbrian8.”

The FBI asks anyone who may have information about other contact Hudson had with children to contact local police or the Portland division of the FBI.