Twinoak Pizza and Annbriar Golf Course team up for event benefiting Backstoppers, Inc.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.

LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Twinoak Pizza and Annbriar Golf Course will be hosting a benefit for Backstoppers, Inc.

This is an organization which benefits the children and spouses of police officers, firefighters, EMT's and paramedics who have died or suffered a serious injury in the line of duty.

On Saturday, April 8th, Putt for Pizza will be taking place from 1pm to 4pm. This will be a family event, where you can meet and interact with several first responders, tour a fire truck, participate in putt putt and of course make donations.

You can pay up to $25 to putt. If you make it, you will win a prize from either Twinoak Wood Fired Pizza and BBQ or Annbriar Golf Course. All these proceeds will go towards Backstoppers.

For more information, visit http://twinoakwoodfired.com/