One dead, several injured after building explosion in Soulard

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-One person is dead and several were injured after a building explosion and collapse in Soulard. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the Loy-Lange Box Company located at 222 Russell Boulevard.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is over the scene.

A boiler exploded at Loy-Lange and projectile debris flew into Faultless Business, located at 2030 S. Broadway.

According to a tweet from the St. Louis Fire Department, the boiler explosion is affecting three buildings with debris. The Collapse Rescue Task Force along with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.

This is a developing story.

