Business district near Soulard stunned by boiler explosion

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The explosion in Soulard Monday morning was loud enough to shake the entire block. At first people, inside and at surrounding businesses had no idea what had just happened.

The area where this happened in Soulard is pretty industrial with a lot of large pieces of equipment and trucks, but it’s also an area where everyone knows each other. There are a lot of family owned business that expand all the way down the block.

So early on a Monday morning no one was expecting a deadly explosion.

One woman who works at a nearby business says when she heard the boom she initially thought the store next to her had dropped something. It unfortunately turns out what really happened was much worse.

A boiler exploded killing three people and injuring four others.

People who work in these family owned businesses in the area are shaken up by the event.