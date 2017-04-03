Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for TUESDAY APRIL 4, 2017

No change in the ideas for the rest of the week…still in the pacific firehose of storms rolling west to east over the nation and we are right in the middle of the action…a break all day on Tuesday…a pretty day on Tuesday…a mix of clouds and sun…69 degrees…then here we go again…Tuesday night and Wednesday…periods of rain and storms…some could go severe…as another low pressure spins up and over us on Wednesday…Very windy Wednesday and Thursday with colder air moving in…maybe a few snow flurries early Thursday morning(been on the table since last Friday)…Thursday during the day…partly sunny…windy and colder…55 for the high…feels colder in the wind…keep in April cold Thursday night and Friday…then a fast warm up for the weekend…there are signs this active pacific pattern may be ending!!