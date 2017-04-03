× Few international students in University of Missouri system

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The four campuses of the University of Missouri system are reporting a drop in applications from international students. System officials say the current political climate and concerns about safety are contributing to the decline.

New system President Mun Choi has said one of his first initiatives is to increase revenue by attracting more international students.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the campuses reported declines from last fall ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent, although the Columbia campus refused to release actual numbers.

Missouri spokesman Christian Basi said in an email that international students are reluctant to apply because of executive orders from President Donald Trump limiting entry from some Muslim-majority countries and possible changes in visa programs. He also cited violent incidents targeting foreigners as another factor.

