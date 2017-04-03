× Illinois State Fair has new theme, logo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois State Fair has a new logo and a new theme.

Illinois State Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe and State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon revealed the new logo in a press release. The logo features the word `Illinois’ in black letters, the words `State Fair’ in bright red letters and a 2017 blue ribbon above the words of the theme: Generations of Fun!

The release says this year’s fair will run 11 days from August 10 through August 20 in Springfield. It says there will be new rides including a roller coaster called the `Bullet Train.’

On sale now for $70 is what is called a Mega Pass that allows fairgoers to enjoy unlimited rides every day of the fair. More information can be found online at http://www.illinois.gov/statefair .