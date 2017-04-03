Live video: April the giraffe viewers see contractions during labor watch

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The veternarian’s predictions on Friday about April the giraffe’s birth were a little off. Animal Adventure Park expected to have a baby giraffe by Friday or Saturday. But, April did not give birth this weekend.

Livestream viewers noticed something interesting Sunday night. They observed what appeared to be “pushing” contractions. Animal Adventure Park says the giraffe is not late in giving birth. So, we may see a calf soon.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Monday morning:

“This morning keeper report is no interest in grain and only smelling lettuce treats. No discomfort evident, no distress – normal progression as expected in the process. Many of you may have witnessed what appeared as “pushing” contractions last night. The team and vet were in communication regarding these and were documented throughout the night. Let’s see if April’s plan is to break up your work week!”

The Zoo posted this update Sunday night:

“Keepers continue to report the same physical and behavioral observations. The giraffes did enjoy some outside time today, though April chose to enjoy the sunshine and air from her doorway.]

Tonight we share some answers and feedback from the vet on questions he receives in public forums.

“Faking out Dr. Tim”

So the timeline for my 24-48 hour prediction is rapidly coming to an end… not surprising is the fact that we still have no calf and we still don’t have a giraffe in Labor! Pretty much all of her clinical signs from a couple days ago are still true. She just isn’t quite ready to give the world what it wants.

To answer a few question I have seen on the web in various places: no, she isn’t late; no, she isn’t overdue; no, I’m not concerned she is “taking so long”, nor should you be. Yes she remains happy and comfortable (considering the circumstances). Yes, she will have this calf when she is good and ready. No, public outcry won’t change that. No, I cannot induce her, nor should we want to… (those are human constructs which don’t apply to large wild animals and only endanger the life of April and her calf )Yes, it will be awesome when the calf arrives. No, watching after April is not my only job. Yes, we have been watching her for a very long time… enjoy the show people. Get more popcorn.

You all know how much I love to be wrong about my predictions, but such is life. I’ll keep all posted and will let you know when the baby is on its way. It really shouldn’t be much longer, I’m just not going to tell you my guesstimate anymore.

……..

There you have it! It’s a matter of time! We watch and wait … still.

Can’t watch? Sign up for the text alerts to receive Labor Alert!

Www.aprilthegiraffealert.com

The IT team has responded to over 1,300 emails regarding processing concerns. Most should now have been addressed and the

servers are beefed up and ready for the continued volume of subscriptions. Now is a good time to subscribe.”