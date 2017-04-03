National Crime Victims Rights Week is now through April 8th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS,MO (KTVI)--Kim Gardner is St. Louis City Circuit Attorney who stepped into office in January. This year, she is urging us to acknowledge National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Kim says her main goal while in office is to make victims of terrible crimes feel safe again. As opposed to silencing them or being dismissive of their trauma, she wants to support victims and give them a voice and the courage to begin their healing process.

Healing from the pain, educating people on how to cope and supporting one another will be the main ideas and themes of this week, dedicated to crime victims' rights. To learn more information, click https://www.supportvictims.org/get_involved