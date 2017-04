ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Sunday night a St. Louis police officer was struck in South St. Louis. The accident happened at South Vandeventer Avenue and Chouteau Avenue around 8 pm.

Police say the officer was riding an ATV on patrol when he was struck from behind.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The drive of the vehicle that struck the officer stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.