Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - It may be spring, but you can have a cuddly reminder of winter all year long with two-year-old Blizzard!

This fluffy sweetheart came to the Metro East Humane Society as an unclaimed stray from the local animal control.

Staffers say Blizzard, a husky mix, does well with other dogs at the shelter and gets along with children. Blizzard also walks well on a leash and she seems to be potty trained.

If you are interested in learning more about Blizzard, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!