Thousands of Redbird fans flocked to Ballpark Village Sunday to rally for the home team before the Cardinals took on the defending World Series Champs Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium for the official start of the 2017 baseball season.
PICTURES: Cardinals 2017 Opening Day Block Party Pep Rally
-
Join FOX 2 for St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day
-
St. Louis Cardinals set for opening day festivities
-
FOX 2 Cardinals Opening Day Block Party
-
Cardinals single game tickets on sale now
-
McDonald’s ‘Ticketfest’ returns for Cardinals, Cubs series at Busch Stadium
-
-
Grichuk, Cardinals top Cubs 4-3 in wild opener
-
Cardinals, Molina announce contract extension on Opening Day
-
Carlos Martinez, not Adam Wainwright will Start Home Opener
-
Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, April 1-2
-
Patients at Cardinal Glennon to deliver ‘game ball’ to Busch Stadium
-
-
Cardinals challenge fans to come up with next great food item served at Busch Stadium
-
St. Louis bans smokeless tobacco at Busch, other venues
-
Cardinals Nation foodtruck set to feed crowds this season