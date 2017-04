Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--April 4th is yet another day of voting. Today, Jim Kavanaugh, St. Louis FC President, is urging civilians to vote 'yes' on propositions 1 and 2, which would not only begin the official funding for a soccer stadium, but could also bring about a women's soccer team, too.

Kavanaugh calls it "a great opportunity for St. Louis" and gives us more information on what would happen if 'yes' on propositions 1 and 2 rule majority.