St. Louis Symphony’s summer concerts celebrate Queen, Johnny Cash, and Sinatra

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Symphony will captivate audiences this May and June with a summer concert series dedicated to honoring musical icons like Frank Sinatra and John Lennon, as well as spectacular themed shows highlighting superhero scores and swing music.

The six-week series will take place at Powell Hall and is presented by Wells Fargo Advisers.

The symphony announced the following schedule for its summer concert series:

Singin’ in the Rain

Saturday, May 13, 2017, 7:00pm

Sunday, May 14, 2017, 3:00pm

Sci-Fi Superheroes

Friday, May 19, 2017, 7:30pm

Gemma New, conductor

The Soul of Cash: A Tribute to the Music of Johnny Cash

Sunday May 21, 2017, 3:00pm

Gemma New, conductor

Brian Owens, vocals & guitar

Deacons of Soul: Dylan McDonald, Rissi Palmer, Austin Grim Smith

The Vaughns, guest artists

Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band

Saturday, June 3, 2017, 7:30pm

Brent Havens, Conductor

Dan Domenech, vocals

Josephine Rose Roberts, vocals

Joel Hoekstra, guitar

Tommy Kessler, guitar

Richard Maheux, keys

Winston Roye, bass

Jon Weber, drums

Jane Lynch sings The Great American Songbook*

*Plus one Guatemalan love song

Friday, June, 9, 2017, 7:30pm

Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald & Ladies of Swing

Sunday, June 11, 2017, 3:00pm

Dee Daniels, vocals

Music of Queen

Friday, June 16, 2017, 7:30pm

Brent Havens, conductor

Brody Dolyniuk, vocals and guitar

Sinatra: 100 Years and Beyond

Sunday, June 18, 2017, 3:00pm

Steve Lippia, vocals

Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience

Friday, June 23, 2017, 7:30pm

Tim Piper, vocals

Tickets for all nine shows are on-sale and can be purchased online or by calling 314-534-1700.