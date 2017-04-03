St. Louis Symphony’s summer concerts celebrate Queen, Johnny Cash, and Sinatra
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Symphony will captivate audiences this May and June with a summer concert series dedicated to honoring musical icons like Frank Sinatra and John Lennon, as well as spectacular themed shows highlighting superhero scores and swing music.
The six-week series will take place at Powell Hall and is presented by Wells Fargo Advisers.
The symphony announced the following schedule for its summer concert series:
Singin’ in the Rain
Saturday, May 13, 2017, 7:00pm
Sunday, May 14, 2017, 3:00pm
Sci-Fi Superheroes
Friday, May 19, 2017, 7:30pm
Gemma New, conductor
The Soul of Cash: A Tribute to the Music of Johnny Cash
Sunday May 21, 2017, 3:00pm
Gemma New, conductor
Brian Owens, vocals & guitar
Deacons of Soul: Dylan McDonald, Rissi Palmer, Austin Grim Smith
The Vaughns, guest artists
Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band
Saturday, June 3, 2017, 7:30pm
Brent Havens, Conductor
Dan Domenech, vocals
Josephine Rose Roberts, vocals
Joel Hoekstra, guitar
Tommy Kessler, guitar
Richard Maheux, keys
Winston Roye, bass
Jon Weber, drums
Jane Lynch sings The Great American Songbook*
*Plus one Guatemalan love song
Friday, June, 9, 2017, 7:30pm
Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald & Ladies of Swing
Sunday, June 11, 2017, 3:00pm
Dee Daniels, vocals
Music of Queen
Friday, June 16, 2017, 7:30pm
Brent Havens, conductor
Brody Dolyniuk, vocals and guitar
Sinatra: 100 Years and Beyond
Sunday, June 18, 2017, 3:00pm
Steve Lippia, vocals
Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience
Friday, June 23, 2017, 7:30pm
Tim Piper, vocals
Tickets for all nine shows are on-sale and can be purchased online or by calling 314-534-1700.