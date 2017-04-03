× University of Missouri names law school dean

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The University of Missouri has named a new dean for its law school.

The school announced Monday that Lyrissa Barnett Lidsky, an associate dean at the University of Florida’s law school, will become law school dean on July 1.

Lidsky has been a faculty member at Florida since 1984. She previously clerked for U.S. Judge Jospeh Sneed in the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

University spokeswoman Liz McCune says Lidsky will be paid $330,000 annually.

She will replace Kenneth Dean, who was interim dean since Aug. 15, when the resignation of Gary Myers became effective. Myers resigned after four years as dean and joined the faculty at the law school.

Missouri’s School of Law has about 320 students and 37 full-time faculty members.