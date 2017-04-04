× Chicago says it’ll push on with police reforms

BALTIMORE (AP) _Chicago says it’s pushing ahead with police department reforms, no matter what the Department of Justice does.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that he had ordered a sweeping review of the Justice Department’s interactions with local law enforcement. That includes scrutinizing the effectiveness of existing and proposed consent decrees that involve courts enforcing police reforms.

Sessions’ announcement made no promises about the federal government’s commitment to far-reaching reforms.

A joint statement from Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson later Monday said police reforms are in Chicago’s “self-interest,” which is “why Chicago has been, is, and always will be committed to reform.”

A civil rights investigation during President Barack Obama’s administration concluded in January that Chicago officers too often use excessive force.