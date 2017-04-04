Chiropractor reveals exercise to be best medicine for back injuries

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Since 1992, opioid prescriptions rose from 112 million to more than 249 million, as of 2015. In 2004, there were enough written opioid prescriptions to ensure every American could have their own bottle. According to studies, a written prescription of a pain-killer should not be used for a back related injury; but rather, exercise is the most effective tool for recovery.

Vidan Family Chiropractic explains that “what made the body-heals the body,” which means the first and foremost way to heal and prevent further injury to the back is by simply moving around. They suggest exercise such as walking, stretching and yoga instead of requesting an opioid prescription.

Dr. Alex Vidan from Vidan Family Chiropractic joins us more information on the excessive use and prescription of opioids for injuries.

