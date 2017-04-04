Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for WEDNESDAY APRIL 5, 2017

Here we go again…the next low pressure on the pacific pipeline in play all day on Wednesday into Wednesday night…the focus in the afternoon with rain…big rains and strong to severe storms…especially form metro STL and points east…along with the rain…strong gusty winds and dropping temps…62 for the high Wednesday…late morning then dropping thru the 50’s and even the upper 40’s by sunset. Mainly light…wind driven rain Wednesday night…could end with a few spotty snow flurries early Thursday morning. Clearing and windy during the day…55 but the winds making it feel much cold…cold on Thursday night into Friday morning…spot light frost possible…still chilly on Friday…then a quick turn around for the weekend…partly sunny and a fast warm up…69 Saturday and 79 on Sunday!! This is a great sign that the bowling ball pattern of storm after storm is breaking down.