Democrat Lyda Krewson declares victory in St. Louis mayoral race

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – For the first time in 16 years, St. Louis city voters will elect a new mayor. There are six candidates on the ballot including Democrat Lyda Krewson and Republican Andrew Jones. The other candidates include Libertarian Robb Cuinningham, Green Party candidate Jonathan McFarland, and Independents Larry Rice and Tyrone Austin.

Krewson, who is currently the city’s 28th ward alderwoman is the front-runner after beating 7 democrats in the March primary.

If Krewson will Tuesday nights mayoral election, she would become the city’s first woman mayor.