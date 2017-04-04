Expert discusses impact of sleep apnea on children

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Sleep apnea is not just for adults; children can be effected by this disease as well. Children need uninterrupted sleep in order to have normal brain development.

According to the Clayton Sleep Institute, when a child suffers from untreated sleep apnea, they are more likely to harm their brain cells related to movement, memory, emotions, speech and self-control. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) impacts upwards of five percent of children and common symptoms include excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring and difficulty concentrating during the day.

CEO and Medical Director of the Clayton Sleep Institute Dr. Joseph Ojile joins us for more on the impacts lack of sleep has on children.

For more information, visit www.claytonsleep.com or call 314-645-5855.