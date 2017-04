× Find out what is on the ballot for the April 4th, 2017 municipal election

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Want to know who is going to be on the ballot on today? The League of Women Voters of St. Louis and the Post-Dispatch have put together a voter’s guide.

The online resource can help you find your polling place, find out if you are registered to vote and has information about absentee voting.