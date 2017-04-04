Free cone day to benefit Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Today is free cone day at Ben and Jerry’s around the world. 1979 was the first free cone day and now; they hope they hand out more than one million free scoops of ice cream across the globe.

This year, Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club was chosen to be the recipients of the donations made throughout free cone day. The funds raised will be put toward programs designed to support well-educated, physically active youth. The participating Ben and Jerry’s in St. Louis is at their Delmar Loop location off of Delmar Boulevard.

Athletic director of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club Rae Merriweather joins us for more on Free Cone Day and the organization it benefits.

For more information, visit www.mathews-dickey.com.

Free Cone Day

Noon to 8 PM today

6380 Delmar Boulevard

Bring a donation to benefit the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club