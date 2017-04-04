Karlie Kloss’s summer coding camp in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis girls interested in getting ahead in the tech industry can now apply to be a part of supermodel Karlie Kloss’s summer program. The St. Louis native will once again be offering a free, two week summer camp in our area for girls 13 to 18-years-old who want to learn to code.

The Kode with Klossy Camp will teach web development skills and show girls how to build an app from the ground up. Kloss says women are currently underrepresented in S.T.E.M fields and she hopes to change that by creating more opportunities, “I didn’t have this opportunity growing up, to learn how to code, and I think the more girls we can equip with this, the better for everyone. It’s such a creative skill. It’s a language. And you can build anything. You can build a solution to anything. You can build a company. You can take an idea and build it yourself. And I think that is so powerful.”

For Kloss, home is where her heart is. She grew up in St. Louis, started her career here, and now she’s back in her hometown combining her love for her childhood home and the fashion world.

It’s a full circle moment as she debuts her exclusive, limited-edition clothing collection with retain brand Express. All 17 styles made their debut in a live fashion show at The Pageant, on the same stage she was discovered on 12-years-ago.

Kloss says the collaboration with Express is an exciting one. “I grew up shopping and wearing Express at the Galleria Mall, my sisters and friends and I would of course, you know, the mall is the destination." Her sister walked in the show. "We’ve got amazing girls from across the country and even from here in St. Louis who are going to be on the runway.”

Kloss says the collection was designed for and inspired by real women, like her sister. “That’s who I was really thinking about when I was creating these pieces; my sisters, my friends, girls across this country who are really living their best life.”

Kloss chose ten women she describes as innovators, game changers and go-getters to model the clothing through an Instagram contest. A handful of them are St. Louisans, including a S.T.E.M. student, a blogger who battled and survived cancer and an aspiring model.

Kloss has some special advice for St. Louis women, as someone who knows all too well what’s it like to be in their shoes. “Be a dreamer and to work hard and to be an optimist and to really believe that anything is possible. Ten years ago when it all started, I would’ve never believed that it was possible. Believe that you can do anything. Nobody can tell you otherwise.”

In fact, she attributes much of her success to her Midwest roots.

“There’s something so special about being from the Midwest. I feel such pride about being a St. Louis girl. I think it’s part of why I’ve been able to be so successful in an industry that can be really competitive at times. Being nice never goes out of fashion.”

It’s nice to know Kloss is a St. Louisan through and through!

To learn more visit: https://www.kodewithklossy.com/