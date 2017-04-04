× Man dies following crash involving Chicago police vehicle

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say a 66-year-old man has died following a crash with a Chicago police vehicle that was responding to a reported shooting.

The police vehicle was carrying tactical officers when the crash happened about 10:40 p.m. Monday at an intersection in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

The name of the man in the car who died wasn’t immediately released. The officers were taken to a hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.