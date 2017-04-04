Man identified in fatal explosion at Soulard box company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Fire investigators and OSHA are looking into the cause of a deadly boiler explosion in south St. Louis. Three people were killed and four people were seriously injured.

The explosion happened Monday morning at the Loy-Lange Box Company located at 222 Russell Boulevard. A van-sized piece of the boiler went airborne, crashing into the roof the Faultless company in the 2000 block of South Broadway. Two workers were killed and a third was critically injured.

All three were filling out paperwork for their first day on the job. A fourth worker has serious injuries.

The worker killed at the box factory has been identified as 59-year-old Kenneth Trentham.

There is no word on the names of the other victims.