Missouri legislators look to reduce unemployment benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) - Missouri Republicans are trying to shorten the amount of time workers can collect unemployment benefits. If the proposal passes, Missouri would have one of the shortest benefits in the country.

The proposal would shorten Missouri’s unemployment benefits from 20 weeks to as few as 13 weeks.

The term would be tied to the state's unemployment rate.

Tuesday, with unemployment in the state at about 4.5 percent, the term would be 13 weeks if the bill were to pass and go back up to 20 if the state goes through another recession.

Republicans and business leaders say recessions drain the state’s unemployment fund, and in the last recession, Missouri had to borrow about $1 billion dollars from the federal government to continue paying benefits.

The state's employers had to pay an automatic tax increase to repay that loan.

The bill would also eliminate a loophole some workers in the state were double dipping by collecting a severance package and unemployment benefits.

Democrats are fighting the proposal, saying three months may not be long enough.

Lawmakers passed a bill very similar to this one in 2015, but it was thrown out by the state supreme court for procedural reasons.

By comparison, many states allow workers to collect benefits for at least 25 weeks.

This bill has passed the house and awaits a vote in the senate.