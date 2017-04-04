Missouri police looking for missing mother and son

JACKSON, MO (KTVI) – Investigators are looking for a mother and son after they didn’t show up for a doctor’s appointment. Jackson Missouri Police are looking for Kelli D. Burnell, 23, and her son Presely Thomas, 4.

Police say Burnell and her son left to go to a doctor’s appointment in Cape Girardeau on April 3rd and did not show up, and has not been heard from since. She is driving a white, 2000 Buick Century with Missouri License Plates KL6X6J. The vehicle has a 96.5 sticker in the back window.

If you have seen her, her son or the vehicle, please contact The Jackson Police Department (573) 243-3151 or your local law enforcement authorities.