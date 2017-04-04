MLS stadium funding goes down in defeat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Two big money propositions were on the ballot Tuesday for St. Louis city voters, Propositions 1 and 2.

Proposition 1 is a half-cent sales tax increase expected to generate $20 million a year. Much of that money would be used for a major MetroLink extension and some would be used for other projects as well.

Proposition 2 asks voters to approve $60 million to help build a new major league soccer stadium downtown near Union Station through a use tax increase.

Propositions one and two are linked.

Both must pass for the soccer stadium funding to move forward because the sales tax increase from Prop 1 would trigger the use tax increase in Prop 2.

If Prop 1 passes and Prop two fails, the use tax still increases but the extra money would go into the city`s general fund like it does now.