New details in Monica Sykes murder case

BERKELEY, MO (KTVI) – Berkeley police and St. Louis County prosecutors released new information in the disappearance and murder of Monica Sykes.

Prosecutors charged Sykes’ boyfriend, 27-year-old Ray Ellis, with her death. Ellis faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Ellis was jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Sykes disappeared from her Berkeley home on the morning of October 28, 2016. Sykes was last seen around 7 a.m. getting into a vehicle belonging to the defendant.

That same vehicle was found burning on November 4, 2016. Police found a glove inside the burned out car containing DNA belonging to Ellis’ brother.

According to investigators, Ellis had previously asked a witness how to burn up a car. Ellis allegedly confessed to that same witness to shooting Sykes in the head and abandoning her body in a field.

Human remains were located on February 4, 2017 in a field near 5th Street and Mable Avenue in Kinloch. They were sent to the California Department of Justice for analysis and identification.

On March 28, Berkeley police confirmed the remains belonged to Sykes.