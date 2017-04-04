PICTURES: International Pillow Fight Day 2017

Posted 3:35 pm, April 4, 2017, by

Dozens arrived at Tower Grove Park Saturday afternoon, pillows in hand, to participate in the Sixth Annual International Pillow Fight Day. Young and old came together in a melee of fabric, foam and fun. The event was hosted by STL Improv Anywhere.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline