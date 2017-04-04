Dozens arrived at Tower Grove Park Saturday afternoon, pillows in hand, to participate in the Sixth Annual International Pillow Fight Day. Young and old came together in a melee of fabric, foam and fun. The event was hosted by STL Improv Anywhere.
PICTURES: International Pillow Fight Day 2017
