Shooting victim seeks help by driving to firehouse

DELLWOOD, MO (KTVI) – A man drove to a nearby fire station to seek aid after being shot while in his car, the St. Louis County Police Department said Tuesday.

The shooting took place Tuesday morning on Keelan Drive near W. Florissant Avenue.

The victim drove down the block to the Ferguson Fire House #2 for help. The shooting victim was conscious and breathing and taken to a local hospital.