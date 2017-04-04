St. Francis de Sales up for ‘Most Beautiful Church in America’ honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – It’s Kentucky versus St. Louis in a special ‘Most Beautiful Church in America’ bracket inspired by the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

St. Francis de Sales Church made it the ‘Ecclesiastical Eight’ before advancing to the ‘Faithful Four’ and now sits in a ‘National Churchpionship’ of sorts. All part of ArtandLiturgy.com’s second annual ‘Most Beautiful Church’ tournament.

The neo-Gothic church in south city imitates or is under the influence of gothic forms or features. The church’s stained-glass windows are very famous. They were installed by the Emil Fry Company and they are still working on these windows and the restoration of these windows.

St. Francis de Sales is facing St. James Church of Louisville, Kentucky.

Voting ends Thursday.