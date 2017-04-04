St. Louis area election results for April 4, 2017 from FOX 2

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Today is municipal election day in Missouri and Illinois. Hundreds of individual races and issues are on the ballot. The polls open at 6 a.m. this morning.

For the first time in 16 years, St. Louis city voters will elect a new mayor. There are six candidates on the ballot including Democrat Lyda Krewson and Republican Andrew Jones. The other candidates include Libertarian Robb Cuinningham, Green Party candidate Jonathan McFarland, and Independents Larry Rice and Tyrone Austin.

Krewson, who is currently the city’s 28th ward alderwoman, comes in as the front-runner. Two big money propositions will also garner a lot of attention today; Propositions 1 and 2.

Proposition 1 is a half cent sales tax increase expected to generate $20 million a year. Much of that money would be used for a major MetroLink extension and some would be used for other projects as well.

Proposition 2 asks voters to approve $60 million to help build a new major league soccer stadium downtown near Union Station through a use tax increase.

Propositions one and two are linked.

Both have to pass for the soccer stadium funding to move forward because the sales tax increase from Prop 1 would trigger the use tax increase in Prop 2.

If Prop 1 passes and Prop two fails, the use tax still increases but the extra money would go into the city`s general fund like it does now.

The push to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis got a boost last week. The Major League Soccer commissioner held a MLS to STL rally at Ballpark Village at 5:30 pm.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was at the rally, where city officials and the proposed expansion team ownership rallied support for an expansion team for St. Louis and for passage of 2 tax measures to fund the construction of a soccer stadium just west of Union Station on Market Street.

The two ballot measures are to be voted on April 4th.