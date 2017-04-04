STL Moms – Belly to Baby

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – First-time moms are often filled with questions, but only see their doctors during specific times of their pregnancy.

OB-GYN Camaryn Chrisman Robbins along with St. Louis Children’s Hospital is now introducing a web series called Belly to Baby. On this series, they will address concerns moms have during their pregnancy, particularly while they are away from their doctors. This week, they are discussing ultrasounds at 20 weeks and what to expect.

Dr. Camaryn Chrisman Robbins from St. Louis Children’s Hospital joins us for more on her new series, Belly to Baby.

For more information, visit www.childrensmd.org or www.stlmoms.com.