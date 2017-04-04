Train with Mike Wayne – Are smoothies as healthy as they seem?

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Smoothies have the appearance of being healthy and good for you. However, it depends on what is inside of them.

Smoothies start with fruit and ice, but as you add more ingredients to it such as fruit sorbet and juices, the calories start to add up and the health factor starts to go down. Also, when you eat a piece of fruit, you are eating fiber, vitamin C and healthy sugars. But, when you combine and puree fruits into a smoothie, you are drinking a cup of fruit sugar, which depletes the healthy aspect of fruit.

Personal trainer Mike Wayne joins us for more on if smoothies are really as healthy as they seem.

For more information, visit www.trainwithmikewayne.com.