× Trump-allied group unveils pro-Gorsuch ad

(CNN) — A big-money group backing President Donald Trump’s agenda announced Tuesday it is putting up digital ads to sell Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Titled “Confirm Judge Gorsuch,” the 30-second digital spot by Making America Great will run nationally starting Tuesday, with increased spending in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Missouri, Montana, Wisconsin, Maine and Washington, DC, according to a press release.

Many of these states are home to senators who have publicly opposed the Gorsuch nomination.

The group, which is backed by billionaire Trump supporter Rebekah Mercer, plans to spend six figures on the spot. Expect to see the video on Facebook, YouTube and Google.

The group’s plan was first reported by Politico.

The ad splices video of Trump’s widely praised joint address to Congress with video of him in the White House, touting the new commander in chief’s focus on “changing the culture in Washington” while hitting the “liberal media.” It’s a call-to-arms with a clear message, urging viewers to call their senators to support Gorsuch’s nomination at the end.

“Some of our senators’ petulant opposition is not in the best interest of our country and is contrary to what their constituencies want,” the group’s chief strategist and former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie said in the release. “We welcome the opportunity to give Gorsuch supporters an effective megaphone.”

Of whom might Bossie be speaking? Several names come to mind. In a statement at the end of last month, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, said, “I will vote no on the motion to invoke cloture and, if that succeeds, I will vote no on his confirmation.”

And Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, also said nay. “After carefully reviewing his record and listening to his testimony last week in the Senate judiciary committee, I have concluded that supporting the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court is not in the best interests of the people of Michigan, whom I am proud to represent.”

It’s not the first advertisement from the newly formed group. Making America Great released a different 30-second spot just last week — one that touted Trump’s overall agenda and the campaign promises that he has acted on so far.

Gorsuch will face a vote at the end of this week before the Senate as Republicans scramble to secure enough support for the nomination to pass.