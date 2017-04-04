× University of Missouri to temporarily close more dorms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The University of Missouri is temporarily closing more residence halls and laying off some employees amid an enrollment decline and reduced state funding.

The school has increased the number of halls that won’t open in the fall to seven, unless there is sufficient demand to reopen some of them. Combined the seven halls are capable of housing about 1,500 students.

The closures are estimated to save about $2 million, largely through reduced utility costs. The university says two of the closed halls also could potentially get some use as guest and conference housing.

The temporarily closures come after freshman enrollment dropped 24 percent for this academic year.

The university is planning for reduced funding. This week, the Division of Operations announced 20 layoffs. Other divisions will be leaving positions unfilled.