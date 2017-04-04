Watch live video: April the giraffe’s pregnancy is progressing

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Last night was stressful for zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park. They say that April the pregnant giraffe is keeping them guessing.

Millions of people are waiting for the giraffe to give birth. Veterinarians forecast the labor for last weekend. Now, the anticipation has some watching the YouTube live feed 24 hours a day.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Tuesday morning:

“Morning Keeper report is that April continues to ignore grain, and back end swell is noticeably larger than day prior. We, like many of you, sat up in bed or were inches from our screens a few times last night. She keeps us guessing. Rest assured, all is well, there is no distress, no pain – she is simply (but slowly) advancing. From what we have been told from prior facility – when she has her calves – she calves very quickly – which has us all on our toes as it is!

Giraffes should get yard time today – though we will watch the skies – as thunderstorms are predicted and lightning is a bad thing for giraffes!”

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Monday night:

“April has remained off grain again today, toys with her hay, turns up her nose at lettuce, but likes a DR Tim Carrot Treat!

Tonight will be another long night as we wait for April to decide just when is right!

The giraffes loved the beautiful weather outdoors today!

Many of you tuned in this evening to see lights out early. With normal routine returning of warm temps and yard time, coupled with the thought that a natural light cycle of the dusk and dawn type may help entice/speed up our labor, you will see us change our treat time and lights out routine to earlier in the day. When exactly? Depends on quite a bit…so keep watching!”