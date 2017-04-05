Actor Darryl M. Bell to speak at Harris Stowe’s Presidential Lecture Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-"It's a different world than where you come from." Actor/ producer Darryl M. Bell is in St. Louis for the Inspiring Change: Presidential Lecture Series at Harris Stowe State University.

Bell is best known for his role as Ronald "Ron" Marlon Johnson in the television sitcom, A Different World. The Cosby Show spin-off, which aired from 1987-1993, centered around the lives of students at the fictional predominantly black college known as Hillman.

During its six seasons, the show broke boundaries by addressing topics such as race and class relations along with the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Bell's experience has inspired him to break down barriers and tell stories across all audiences. His Be The Change You Want lecture is tonight at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Darryl M. Bell: "Be The Change You Want"

Harris Stowe State University

Clay Early Childhood Education Center

Wednesday, April 5th

7 p.m.

3026 Laclede

Midtown

To learn more visit: darrylmbell.com or hssu.edu