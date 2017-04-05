× Attempt to overturn school board’s transgender policy fails

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) _ Some Chicago suburban school board members who approved a policy allowing a transgender student to use the locker room of the sex she identified with survived an election challenge mounted by angry parents.

The Palatine Township High School District 211 transgender policy prompted three opponents to run for the school board. Unofficial results late Tuesday show two incumbents and a former member supporting the transgender policy were elected.

More than 50 families calling themselves Parents for Privacy are suing the district in federal court, saying the transgender policy violates other students’ privacy rights.

The opponents of the policy drew financial support from a donor who has given millions to conservative causes.

