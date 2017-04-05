Brett Young joins the fight against hunger

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-This guest is hot off of his #1 Gold-Certified hit song Sleep Without You and top-selling tours with stars like Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley. That’s right! It’s Country Music`s newest breakout star, Academy of Country Music nominee Brett Young

He’s joined us live from Los Angeles to talk about the fight against hunger and how he wants to help those in need.

Brett is participating in the Outnumber Hunger program, which helps food banks across the country. Look for specially marked General Mills products with Brett`s face and redeem a code that allows Feeding America to secure five meals on behalf of your local food bank.

Brett`s self-titled debut album has met with commercial and critical success. He`ll next tour with Lady Antebellum this summer.

To learn more visit: brettyoungmusic.com/#Tour