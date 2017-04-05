× Cardinals postpone Wednesday game due to weather

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The threat of severe weather forced the St. Louis Cardinals to postpone a scheduled afternoon game against the Chicago Cubs.

Wednesday’s game was scheduled for 12:45 p.m. It’s been rescheduled for Thursday at 12:45 p.m. The gates at Busch Stadium will open at 11:15 a.m.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game can use those same tickets for Thursday’s make-up game.

The Cardinals are 1-1 on the season after splitting the first two games with their division rival.