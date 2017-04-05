Cardinals revamp security procedures to speed up long lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Frustrated St. Louis Cardinals fans as well as Cubs fans took to social media Tuesday night, sharing pictures and video of the long security lines to get into the game.

Cardinals fan, John Milito, was one of them. He said he and his girlfriend missed the beginning of the game because they stood in line for about 45 minutes before they cleared security and made it to their seats.

“It was just like one big line wrapped around the whole stadium,” said John Milito. “I've been going to the game since I was a kid so it was new to me,” he added.

The Cardinals Organization met Wednesday to discuss how they can move the lines faster while keeping security measures a top priority.

A Cardinals’ spokesperson released this statement about their new plan:

“We are aware that our fans were delayed getting into the ballpark last night due to long lines at our gates. We acknowledge that fans were frustrated and disappointed with the lines, and for that, we are sorry. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans as we adjust to more rigorous security screening as mandated by MLB. While we remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure fan safety, we are not satisfied with how it has played out during the first two games, and we have met internally to explore options to improve our process going forward. On Thursday, we will be taking several steps to improve speed of entry into Busch Stadium: We are adding more event staff to handle screening

We are experimenting with opening “no bag” express screening lines at several of our gates to help fans without bags get through screening more quickly

We are changing our re-entry policy in order to utilize those gates to get fans into the ballpark more quickly. Our re-entry and smoking pass-out process will commence at game time, allowing fans to exit and re-enter once the game has started.

We are reorganizing the fan cuing layout at Gate 2, as well as making arrangements for additional temporary handheld screening at Gates 1 and 5 as needed We encourage fans to arrive early to the ballpark and be prepared to go through screening by having their keys and cell phones out when the approach the gates, as well be aware of our policy limiting bags carried into the ballpark. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding".